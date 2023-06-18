NCS arrests man with 104 parcels of illicit drugs

A middle-aged man, Suleiman Yusuf popularly known as Babangida, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command, for concealing…

A middle-aged man, Suleiman Yusuf popularly known as Babangida, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command, for concealing 104 parcels of cannabis saliva (Indian hemp) and 99 diazepam tablets in his vehicle along Kamba-Kyangakwai Road.

The items were being conveyed into the country through the Kamba border area of the state when he was intercepted.

Addressing journalists at the NCS state command in Birnin Kebbi, the Area Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo, said the seized items were valued at N64,613,594.

He said the drugs were intercepted based on tip off and his men were able to identify the vehicle that was bringing the illicit drugs into the country through Kamba-Kyangakwai Road and the suspect was arrested.

Other items he said the command seized from smugglers include 70 packs of Tramadol and tramakings; 107 foreign parboiled rice, 38 bales of second hand clothes, 1, 275 litres of PMS, 52 jerry can of vegetable oil, one Honda Accord and a used Opel car.

