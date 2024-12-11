NCRI launches initiative to improve Ofada rice

The National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI) has introduced a participatory programme aimed at enhancing the production of Ofada rice, empowering farmers in Ikenne, Ogun State, to develop high-yielding, climate-resilient rice varieties.

Ofada rice, a staple in many Nigerian households prized for its unique aroma and cultural significance, faces challenges such as low yields and vulnerability to pests, diseases, and climate-related stresses.

The initiative employs the Participatory Varietal Selection (PVS) approach, fostering collaboration between scientists and farmers.

Executive Director of NCRI, Dr. Mohammed N. Ishaq, said “Research must transcend the laboratory to impact farmers’ lives meaningfully. This initiative exemplifies how science and community partnership can drive agricultural transformation.”

Led by Dr Abraham A. Shaibu and supported by agricultural experts, including Mr Bello Haruna and Mrs Olayinka Kingsley, the project combines modern breeding techniques with traditional knowledge.

It aims to crossbreed Ofada rice with elite varieties to produce stronger strains capable of thriving in upland ecosystems.

Farmers actively participate in evaluating rice lines for traits like drought tolerance, pest resistance, and grain quality, ensuring the resulting varieties align with their needs.

Mrs. Olayinka Kingsley noted that empowering farmers goes beyond improving rice production. “We are strengthening communities and promoting food security,” she said.