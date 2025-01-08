NCoS boss: All fleeing inmates will be recaptured soon

The acting Controller General of Corrections (Ag. CGC), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has assured that all fleeing inmates from the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre, Niger State, will soon be recaptured.

He said this while speaking with journalists after a tour of the medium custodial centres in Kuje and Suleja on Tuesday.

A total of 119 inmates escaped from the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre, on April 24, 2024, after a heavy downpour destroyed parts of the facility.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has since released the pictures, names and other information of the escaped inmates.

On June 6, 2024, the Service’s spokesperson, Abubakar Umar, said that 23 escapes had been recaptured.

While speaking about the rehabilitated facilities, the acting Controller General of Corrections assured that all escaped inmates would be recaptured.

“We have been able to recapture some of the fleeing inmates), but not all.

“You know how it is. We still don’t have feedback from the society and the communities where these inmates belong to but our efforts are ongoing to make sure that every inmate that escaped is recaptured soon,” he said.

Speaking earlier with inmates and personnel of the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, acting CG Nwakuche said the upgrading of the custodial centre was to make it conducive for the inmates.

While assuring that the Service would continue to take their welfare and rights seriously, he urged them to be of good behaviour and law-abiding.

On the other hand, he commended the personnel for their hard work and dedication to work, saying NCoS had one of the best workforces in the country.

While assuring them that the government would continue to prioritise their welfare, he urged them to shun all acts that would put the organisation in bad light.