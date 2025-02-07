NCF set to organise 6th National U-17 cricket championship

The Nigeria Cricket Federation is set to host the 6th edition of the National U-17 Cricket Championship for boys and girls with qualification series across the six geo-political zones in the country.
Over the years, the competition has grown to become the biggest age-grade tournament in Nigeria and West Africa, providing the right pathway for the next generation of superstars to wear the prestigious ‘Green and Yellow” kits of Nigeria.
The last five editions have witnessed a significant expansion in the number of participating states.
The 6th edition is looking to set a new record of participation with Yobe, Adamawa and Bauchi from the North East all making their appearance for the first time, while in the North-central, Benue State finally breaking their barren years of involvement in cricket by featuring a boys’ team in the North Central zonal qualifier.
North Central qualifiers will take place in the FCT, Abuja while North West and North East will stage their qualifiers in Kaduna and Borno State respectively.
The South-South qualifier will take place in Asaba, Delta State, Ebonyi State will host the South East while Lagos State will host the South West states.
The zonal qualifications are scheduled to take place in North Central, North East and North West from 8 to 12th February, South-South and South West from 6 to 10th February while the South East host from 7 to 11th February.
The National final is scheduled to take place in Abuja from the 18th to the 23rd of February 2025.
