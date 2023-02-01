NCF, NABU launch 3-year project to boost livelihood of 8 communities in Cross River

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and its partner, the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), has launched a 3-year forest management and livelihood improvement project…

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and its partner, the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), has launched a 3-year forest management and livelihood improvement project in Cross River State.

A statement by Oladapo Soneye, Communications Manager of NCF, said the project was designed as an audacious effort to give a strong economic and viable support, reduce deforestation, limit forest encroachment, alleviate poverty, and boost food security in eight communities across the state.

The statement said, “On Wednesday 18th January 2023, NCF organised an Inception Meeting/Project launch for the 3-year project titled “Community Forest Management and Livelihood Improvement in the Buffer Region of Cross River National Park” in Iko Esai, Akampka LGA, Cross River State.

“A survey conducted by NCF’s technical team highlighted some of the challenges facing the community people of the 8 communities and posit threat of losing their long-preserved community forest. Through this project, members of the community would be taught how to domesticate some animal and plant species, convert farm produce to edible items for food market and how to preserve perishables item for long time use or sales.

“The project aims to re-establish community-based mechanism for forest conservation and utilisation, promote sustainable agricultural practices, build capacity of Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) traders to improve their income, sensitize local people on sustainable forest use and enhance value addition.”

Dr. Joseph Onoja, Director General of NCF, represented by Acting Director of Technical Programmes, Mr. Adedayo Memudu while appreciating the community said, “When we talk about community forest management in Nigeria, these 8 communities stand out, and that they have become a reference point.

“NCF appreciate the communities for making frantic efforts to protect what our forefathers left for us, as a way to secure what is left of what we inherited, and to have what to pass on to the coming generation so that we can guarantee our collective future.”

He revealed that this improved livelihood support that abound, would be a mutually beneficial intervention for the communities and the state in general.

The beneficiary communities in Akampka LGA are Iko Esai community; Agoi Ekpo community; Owai community; Iko Ekperem community; New Ekuri Clan community; Ifumkpa community; Old Ekuri community; and Agoi Ibami community.