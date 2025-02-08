NCF appoints Adedamola Ogunsesan as Director of Technical Programmes

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has appointed Mr. Adedamola Abideen Ogunsesan as the new Director of Technical Programmes, effective January 1, 2025.

In this role, he will lead NCF’s strategic conservation initiatives, driving impactful projects that align with the organization’s mission to preserve Nigeria’s natural heritage and biodiversity, a statement from NCF said.

Ogunsesan brings a wealth of experience in environmental management, conservation strategy, and technical programme implementation.

His leadership, according to the statement, will be instrumental in advancing NCF’s key conservation pillars, including the Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) Programme, species protection, climate change mitigation, and habitat restoration.

Ogunsesan has been with the foundation since 2011 and he’s equipped with a good working knowledge of the organization and its project activities across the country over the years.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Technical Manager at Finima Nature Park where he oversaw daily operations, stakeholder relations, and biodiversity conservation efforts.

From 2018 to 2022, he served as Project Manager at Lekki Conservation Centre, where he advanced eco-tourism, environmental education, and community engagement initiatives.

Mr. Ogunsesan is a seasoned sustainability and geo-informatics specialist with over 17 years of extensive experience managing diverse projects in biodiversity conservation, wetland management, environmental impact assessment, and climate change adaptation.

Beyond his proficiency in strategic planning and project coordination, his skillsets extend to capacity building, health, safety, and environment (HSE) practices, and alternative livelihood development.

He holds a Master of Science in Geography from the University of Lagos and a Master of Science in Geographic Information Systems from the University of Ibadan. He has also obtained certification in sustainability from the Rotman School of Management – University of Toronto, and certifications in environmental impact assessment and spatial decision support tools from the University of Twente.