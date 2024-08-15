N’Central stakeholders demand return of APC National Chairman slot

The Concerned North Central Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of APC…

The Concerned North Central Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of APC to ensure the North Central Zone regains the national chairman position which it lost after the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The group in a statement on Thursday by a former APC national chairmanship aspirant, Mohammed Saidu Etsu, insisted that the party should consider the merits of North Central regaining the office from how much acceptance the president enjoys in the zone.

The statement reads: “As you may be aware, the leader of our party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a National Executive Council meeting of our party for next month.

“We commend the president for finally initiating the meeting which we believe is long overdue. There are many outstanding issues in the party that are of utmost priority to our zone and our position on it is well documented.

“In setting agenda for the NEC meeting therefore, we are appealing to Mr. President to use his good office to resolve the issues regarding the zoning of party chairmanship back to the North Central zone where the seat originally belongs.

“The North Central Zone as a collective is the party’s strongest zone politically today. Five out of the six states in the zone are controlled by the party. This is a National high by percentage.

“We urge Mr. President to consolidate this acceptance of our party in the zone by rewarding the hard work of our party members in the zone. But more importantly, by ensuring that the Chairmanship of the party is zoned back to the North Central, the president will be ensuring that the yearlong injustice to the zone is righted.”