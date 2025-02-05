NCDMB to integrate communities into oil and gas value chain

To integrate communities in the Niger Delta into oil and gas value chain, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commenced capacity building training for elders in the oil producing region.

The capacity training programme for elders and leaders of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo people was targeted at boosting oil production and promoting the Nigerian content mandate of the board.

The ongoing five-day training programme taking place in Lagos, is to empower participants to contribute to nation building through strengthening collaboration for positive impact.

In attendance were executive members of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) led by President General Worldwide Olorogun, Barrister Ese Game Owe.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Ogbe, in his remarks stressed the importance of training for the elders, saying the idea is to enhance inter-ethnic cooperation and co-existence.

Ogbe stated that the idea of the training is to ensure understanding of the leaders to the significance of ethnic cooperation in the region which mainly produces the oil that is the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

Facilitator of the training and the Chairman of Excellon Consults Limited and Cervice Energy Services Limited, Chief Bernard Okumagba said, “One of the key functions of the (NCDMB) is to engage in capacity building interventions that would deepen indigenous capabilities. This Leadership Training Programme for the Leadership of our elders and youths of the various ethnic groups is in furtherance of the NCDMB mandate and crucial for promoting Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry.

“By empowering the Leadership of our elders and youths, the NCDMB under the leadership of Executive Secretary and CEO Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe aims to integrate oil-producing communities into the oil and gas value chain, fostering institutional collaboration and maximizing Nigerian participation.

“This training is also vital for developing indigenous capabilities through human capital development, infrastructure, and local supplier growth.”