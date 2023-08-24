NCDMB partners Stoilic Shipping to train Nigerian cadets in maritime sector

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commenced the sea time training programme for Nigerian cadets in the maritime sector in collaboration with…

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commenced the sea time training programme for Nigerian cadets in the maritime sector in collaboration with Stoilic Shipping Ltd, a renowned maritime training school.

According to the manager, Human Capacity Development in NCDMB, Mr Timbiri Augustine, the Cadet Sea Time Training Programme, which is being held at Apapa, Lagos is offering 10 Nigerian cadets real-world experience and hands-on instruction aboard international vessels, giving them practical skills and information required for a successful career in the maritime sector.

He said the cadets are expected to receive extensive training in various elements of marine operations, safety protocols, navigation techniques, and industry best practices for 12 months.

He said the hands-on learning will prepare them to effectively acquire their Certificate of Competence (COC) which will prepare them to effectively contribute to the sector and make a positive impact on the nation’s economy.

Mr Augustine, hinted that the training is part of the board’s core mandate, noting that the project started years ago with the training of 20 cadets and that over 76 cadets have been trained so far.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Stoilic Shipping Ltd, Mr Lotanna Macfoy, commended the NCDMB for always seeking to develop the capacity of Nigerians in the maritime sector and other areas of the energy and related industries.

