NCDC caution staff against joining politics

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has urged newly-promoted directors of the commission to deviate from politics.

Ogbuku, who made the call during the closing session of a two-week capacity-building workshop for NDDC directors in Abuja, said civil servants need to understand they are not politicians and should not dabble into political affairs or think about destabilization in the commission.

“Over the years, we have seen a situation whereby staff of NCDC are more politicians than civil servants. We have all agreed that NDDC will make a difference that is why we are training the new directors. The new directors need to understand their role, boundaries, strength, when to use them and when not to, they need to understand they are public servants and also civil servants,” he said.

