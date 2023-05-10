NCC trains 2,000 youths in digital job creation

Over 2,000 Nigerian youths from the six geopolitical zones of the country have been trained in digital job acquisition in an intervention programme promoted by…

Over 2,000 Nigerian youths from the six geopolitical zones of the country have been trained in digital job acquisition in an intervention programme promoted by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday, noted that 600 youths were being trained in the ongoing edition of the programme.

According to him, the Digital Job Creation for Youths (DJCY) is part of a programme designed to enhance the skills of youths across the six geopolitical zones through customized training and the offer of fully loaded laptop computers with networking devices to equip them for the purposes of engaging in different digital entrepreneurship businesses that they may choose.

“The beneficiaries are provided with free accommodation facilities for two weeks, during which resource persons in digital skills, business development and management, are engaged to retool them with their laptops to re-orientate them towards self-discovery, self-development, and self-employment.

“DJCY relies on the provisions of National Digital Economy Policy & Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030, which encourages the promotion of Digital Literacy and Skills through “massive training of Nigerians from all works of life in order to enable them to obtain digital literacy and other digital skills.

“Hundreds of the participants in the previous two editions, have reported gainful self-employment, using the laptops and Internet connectivity tools provided by the commission,” the statement read in part.