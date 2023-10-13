✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Business

NCC restores regulatory services to Globacom

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has restored regulatory services to one of its licensees, Globacom Limited after it successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations to…

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has restored regulatory services to one of its licensees, Globacom Limited after it successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations to the Commission for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

The commission has also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.

The commission had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled “Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations.”

The suspension of regulatory services to Globacom was automatically reinstated after it failed to meet the conditions for the earlier withdrawal.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: