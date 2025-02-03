NCC renews licence for  Musical Copyright Society Nigeria

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has renewed the operational licence of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) and commended its performance in collecting licence fees for music usage.

The NCC also applauded the organisation for managing copyright fees and urged it to continue its good work in line with global standards.

The NCC officially renewed MCSN’s licence to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for musical works and sound recordings in a letter dated January 16, 2025.

The commission emphasised that the renewal follows the Copyright Act 2022 and other relevant regulations.

MCSN plays a key role in ensuring musicians and copyright owners receive payment for their works, and this renewal allows the society to continue protecting their rights.