NCAA holds One-day Workshop on Consumer Protection and Management in Lagos

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has concluded plans to organize a one-day workshop on consumer protection and management to x-ray ways to serve air travellers better and improve the relationship between passengers and airlines.

The theme of the workshop is, Achieving Increased Adoption of Digital Technology in Air Travel Customer Complain Management: The Regulatory Perspective.”

The NCAA in a statement said the purpose of the workshop is to create stronger interface between airline operators, aviation agencies and air travellers to enhance improved and effective communication between airlines and travellers.

This is part of the series of stakeholder engagement and public awareness programme aimed at setting the roadmap for achieving a more efficient civil aviation and air transportation system in the country, through an inclusive dialogue by critical stakeholder and major actors in the Nigerian civil aviation air transportation value chain.

Seasoned aviators are billed to speak at the workshop, including the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, George Uresi; Thought Leader, Lawyer and Scholar, First Baba Isa and Senior Special Assistant to the DG, Ifueko Abdulmalik.

George Uriesi was also the Managing Director / CEO, Trade Flair LLC, former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FAAN, former General Manager: Cape Town International Airport, Airports Company of South Africa and a certified Business Coach

Panelists at the conference include the Director of Airport Operations, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Francis Ekeng, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr Yinka Folami, among others.

The date of the workshop is November 19, 2024; venue, NCAA Annex, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and time is 9:00 am prompt.

The resource persons will speak on Public Awareness/ Travelers Enlightenment and the Repositioning the Nigerian Aviation Industry for Operational Efficiency, Service Excellence and Economic Viability: A Renewed and Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue.”