NBBF assures D’Tigers participation in 2023 World Cup qualifiers

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF has given the assurance that Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers will participate in the final window of the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup Qualifier in Luanda, Angola.

It could be recalled that Daily Trust had reported that D’Tigers’ participation in the final window qualifiers billed to hold from February 20-28, 2023 was hanging in the balance.

But in a chat with the Vice president, NBBF Mr. Babatunde Ogunade, he gave the assurance yesterday that all hands are on deck to secure the D’Tiger’s participation.

However, he revealed in an exclusive interview that the federation has sent a bill to the sports ministry, adding that it has been reviewed but the federation is waiting for the release of funds.

“We are preparing, we have sent bills to the ministry, and they have reviewed it but we are waiting for them to release the funds.

“But there is an assurance that D’ Tigers will play this last window,” he said.

Already, out of the five slots for African countries, Cote D’Ivoire have picked the first ticket and Nigeria has 10 points which put them in a tight corner to qualify.

In his response, the VP said the hope of Nigeria getting a ticket hinged on them winning all their matches during the final window and other results going their way.

The 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup is scheduled to be held from August 25- September 10 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.