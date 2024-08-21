NBA unveils digital stamp, seal for lawyers

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has unveiled a digital stamp and seal for legal practitioners in the country to check the activities of fake lawyers…

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has unveiled a digital stamp and seal for legal practitioners in the country to check the activities of fake lawyers and ensure seamless preparation and filing of legal processes.

The outgoing President of the association, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), who unveiled the stamp and seal, said it was in line with the vision of his administration to push for full digitisation of the legal system.

He noted that the association recently conducted an online-based elections that allowed its members to participate from various parts of the country.

He said, “That election has been adjudged to be free, fair and the most credible. What we did during the election is a template that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should copy.

“I invite INEC to come and understudy what we did to make elections seamless, with the electorate casting their ballot from the comfort of their homes.

“To a large extent, it reduces the cost of conducting an election, and I suggest that INEC should be thinking in that line. Maybe we need to write to the National Assembly to make legislation that will mandate the commission to go this route.”

Mr Maikyau hailed the positive impact of technology in the conduct of affairs of the legal body. (NAN)