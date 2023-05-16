NBA to Tinubu: Address brain drain

The Nigerian Bar Association has asked the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tackle the growing brain drain in the country. NBA President Yakubu…

The Nigerian Bar Association has asked the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tackle the growing brain drain in the country.

NBA President Yakubu Maikyau gave the charge in Abuja yesterday during the presentation of the logo for the 63rd Annual General Conference of the association

He decried that Nigerian-trained professionals excelled in various fields abroad but failed to do so at home.

“We, as a country, are blessed with all the potentials to get it right. But whatever that is bugging us down, it is time for us to identify them and it is time for us to find lasting solutions to them.”

Chairman, NBA Conference Committee, Afam Osigwe (SAN), said the association had made the necessary arrangements to host the programme in Abuja including subsiding the fees by 50 percent to ensure maximum participation by young lawyers nationwide, while those above 70 year of age would register free of charge.