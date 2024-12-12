NBA, NSCDC clash in Kwara over alleged humiliation of chairman

The Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been involved in a clash following the alleged humiliation of the NBA chairman.

It was gathered that the NBA chairman, Sulyman Kosemani and other members of the branch were reportedly held hostage by armed NSCDC officers.

The incident took place at the NSCDC premises when Kosemani led a delegation as part of the NBA’s Human Rights crusade last week.

NBA Human Rights Committee Secretary, Gideon Osagbemi, confirmed the incident in a phone interview, explaining that a committee member received a call when an NSCDC staff member informed him that phone calls were prohibited on the premises.

This led to a confrontation when the civil defence officer allegedly attempted to physically assault the committee member.

Disturbed by the situation, the NBA delegation decided to leave the NSCDC premises but was blocked by personnel who barricaded the gate.

As a result, the NBA chairman left the premises on foot, abandoning the branch’s official vehicle.

Osagbemi described the incident as an embarrassment, adding that the branch had officially reacted to the matter.

NSCDC Public Relations Officer Ayoola Michael described the event as a minor disturbance that had been resolved after the NSCDC visited the NBA on Sunday and Monday.

However, NBA Secretary, Barrister Olayinka Dauda Jimoh stated that two meetings aimed at resolving the issue had failed to reach a resolution.

Jimoh explained that the Kwara State Commandant led about 30 officers in an attempt to resolve the matter, offering to deal with the officers involved.

He further added that while the NBA had agreed not to pursue legal action against the three affected officers, the meeting ended without a resolution.