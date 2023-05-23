NBA legend Carmelo Anthony retires from basketball

Ten-time NBA All-star Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from professional basketball. Anthony scored 28,289 points during his NBA career, putting him ninth on the…

Ten-time NBA All-star Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from professional basketball.

Anthony scored 28,289 points during his NBA career, putting him ninth on the list of the all-time highest point’s scorers in the competition.

Through his social media pages, the former Los Angeles Lakers player, who has been selected to the NBA All-player team six times and as an All-NBA Team member 10 times throughout the course of his career, announced the news.

The NBA’s 19-season affiliation with the small forward had over, as he announced in an emotional video.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and the dream of something more. Basketball was my outlet.

“My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented were proud and the fans that supported me along the way.

“I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

“But now the time has come to say goodbye to the court where I made my name, to the place that gave me purpose and pride.

He had a career that included stints with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Additionally, he won three gold medals with the USA basketball team at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016.