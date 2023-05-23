✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony retires from basketball

Ten-time NBA All-star Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from professional basketball. Anthony scored 28,289 points during his NBA career, putting him ninth on the…

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2015 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 107-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Through his social media pages, the former Los Angeles Lakers player, who has been selected to the NBA All-player team six times and as an All-NBA Team member 10 times throughout the course of his career, announced the news.

The NBA’s 19-season affiliation with the small forward had over, as he announced in an emotional video.

“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and the dream of something more. Basketball was my outlet.

“My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented were proud and the fans that supported me along the way.

“I am forever grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

“But now the time has come to say goodbye to the court where I made my name, to the place that gave me purpose and pride.

He had a career that included stints with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Additionally, he won three gold medals with the USA basketball team at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

 

