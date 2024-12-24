NBA expresses concern over police killing of civilians in Kwara

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed concern over the killings of civilians by police officers in Kwara State.

Chairman of the Ilọrin branch of NBA, Sulyman Mohammed-Hassan Kosemani, disclosed this during a visit to the family of the late Tunji Abdulqodir, who was allegedly tortured to death in police custody over N220,000 debt.

This incident has raised concerns regarding the treatment of individuals in custody.

Speaking during the visit, the NBA chairman said the tragic incident marked the third reported case this year involving the death of an innocent Nigerian in the hands of police officers in the state.

“The previous cases, including the death of a student of Kwara State Polytechnic and the incident at Tanke Tipper Garage involving officers from the Ganmo Police Division, underscore a disturbing pattern of excessive force and a lack of accountability within law enforcement agencies,” he noted.

He said the NBA was troubled by these recurring incidents and the apparent failure to protect the rights and lives of citizens.

He assured the family that the association’s Human Rights Committee would assist them in seeking justice for the death of Jimoh Tunji Abdulqodir.

Meanwhile, the NBA delegation also visited the state police command to communicate their decision to pursue the case diligently until justice is served to the deceased family.

Received by Nurudeen Abdulraheem, a Deputy Commissioner of Police on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, he said the case would be handled by the homicide department.

“The NBA is dedicated to advocating for the protection of human rights and the rule of law. We call upon the authorities to act decisively in addressing these incidents of police misconduct.

“It is imperative that all deaths arising from police actions are thoroughly investigated, and that officers are held accountable for their actions,’ the NBA chairman stated.