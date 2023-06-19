Navy vows to strengthen special forces

The Nigerian Navy says it will continue to strengthen its special forces in order to defend the nation’s territorial waters of the country. Vice…

The Nigerian Navy says it will continue to strengthen its special forces in order to defend the nation’s territorial waters of the country.

Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), disclosed this at Naval Unit, Abuja at the weekend during the inauguration of the Special Forces Holding Bay and inauguration of other projects.

Daily Trust reports that the Holding Bay was named after the pioneer Commander of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (SBS), Rear Adm. Apochi Suleiman (rtd). Gambo explained that the Nigerian Navy SBS had done so much in restoring peace and security to The Gambia and putting the country together.

He said the SBS since its formative stage had been acknowledged to be the best among the armed forces, adding that naming the SF Holding Bay after Suleiman was well-deserved.

