Navy takes delivery of 3 Augusta helicopters

The Nigerian Navy has taken delivery of three newly acquired Agusta Westland 109 Trekker Helicopters from the Ministry of Defence.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu stated that the three helicopters were handed over in a brief ceremony on Tuesday at the Caverton Helicopters Limited (CHL) hangar facilities in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the AW 109 Helicopters have all purpose-built VIP configuration, with full leather and noise attenuation system.

According to him, the helicopters are designed with landing skid, giving them better loading capacity compared to wheeled helicopters.

“Additionally, the helicopters are designed with auxiliary tanks to ensure extended endurance of up to 3hrs40mins.

“Thus, the helicopter could be used for long range transport flights. The helicopters could also be retrofitted with purpose-built mission equipment.”

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, who received the newly acquired helicopters, thanked President Bola Tinubu “for his unflinching support to the Armed Forces in general and the Nigerian Navy in particular.”

Ogalla also expressed gratitude to both the Minister of Defence and State for Defence for facilitating the acquisition of the helicopters

to boost navy’s operations.

Also present at the hand-over ceremony were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, and other officials. (NAN)