Navy rescues drowning police officers, civilians in Bayelsa river

No fewer than eight personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and a civilian have been rescued by operatives of the Nigerian Navy following a boat mishap near the Agbura community in Bayelsa State.

The passengers, according to the authorities of the Nigerian Navy, were en route Yenagoa but encountered trouble when their speedboat struck a submerged wreck and capsized.

The spokesman of the Navy, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that three rifles belonging to the police officers were also recovered during the “search-and-rescue” operation.

SPONSOR AD

He said the recovered weapons were documented and secured, while awaiting proper handing and taking over to the Nigeria Police, Bayelsa State Command.

Adams-Aliu noted that the successful rescue operation underscored the synergy and collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in the country.