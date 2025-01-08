✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Navy rescues drowning police officers, civilians in Bayelsa river

No fewer than eight personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and a civilian have been rescued by operatives of the Nigerian Navy following a boat mishap near the Agbura community in Bayelsa State.

The passengers, according to the authorities of the Nigerian Navy, were en route Yenagoa but encountered trouble when their speedboat struck a submerged wreck and capsized.

The spokesman of the Navy, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that three rifles belonging to the police officers were also recovered during the “search-and-rescue” operation.

SPONSOR AD

He said the recovered weapons were documented and secured, while awaiting proper handing and taking over to the Nigeria Police, Bayelsa State Command.

Adams-Aliu noted that the successful rescue operation underscored the synergy and collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in the country.

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories