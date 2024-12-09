Navy: Our maritime security operation has improved legitimate shipping activities

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has said the Nigerian Navy maritime security operation has led to significant improvements in legitimate shipping activities due to reduction of crimes in Nigerian waters.

Ogalla, who spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the cast off of the 2024 annual sea inspection exercise at Onne, Rivers state, said there has been a rise in oil production as several companies have reported an improvement in oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities.

Ogalla said he is confident that the 2024 annual sea inspection exercise will positively impact on its readiness for combat operations and expose other maritime agencies to the benefits of interagency cooperation.

“These achievements could be attributed to sustained presence of Nigerian Navy ships at sea, deployment of technology for surveillance, improved inter agency collaboration and international partnerships as facilitated by exercises such as DEIN ABAJI.

“The CNS Annual Sea Inspection Exercise is aimed at assessing the operational state and readiness of the Nigerian Navy Fleet to curb maritime threats in line with our statutory roles. It will showcase the navy’s ability to protect the maritime environment for national economic prosperity as well as our preparedness to support existing domestic and regional maritime security initiatives. This year’s Annual Sea Inspection is nicknamed Exercise DEIN ABAJI which translates to ‘Calm Waters’ in Kalabari dialect.

“This year’s Exercise is particularly relevant considering the Government desire to develop the nation’s Blue Economy. It is therefore imperative that the Nigeria Navy builds capacity to secure its maritime environment, which also extends to the Gulf of Guinea. Hence, Exercise DEIN ABAJI presents ample opportunity for the Navy to test its readiness in line with her mandate. During the Exercise, we would also leverage cooperation of maritime stakeholders through information sharing in order to strengthen our collective capabilities of achieving national security objectives.

