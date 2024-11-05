Navy launches 7-day multinational sea operation in Gulf of Guinea

The Nigerian Navy has deployed a fleet of five warships, two helicopters, and two fast attack boats for a seven-day multinational sea operation named Exercise Grand African NEMO 2024 in the Gulf of Guinea.

This operation, involving naval forces from 26 countries, including the UK, France, and Spain, aims to bolster security around Nigeria’s maritime assets, such as oil installations.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, represented by Rear Admiral Livingstone Clinton Izu, disclosed during the flag-off onboard the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA that the exercise is designed to strengthen collaboration among the navies and coast guards of Gulf of Guinea countries with international partners committed to securing the region for shared prosperity and development.

Vice Admiral Ogalla stressed the importance of the exercise for fostering regional cooperation and developing African-led solutions to transnational threats.

He urged all participating vessels, personnel, and maritime information entities to make full use of this opportunity to meet the exercise’s objectives.

“I reiterate the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to regional collaboration in establishing a secure maritime environment that promotes economic activity,” he said, noting recent efforts with the African Union to sign a memorandum on strategic sea lift, which aligns with plans for a combined maritime task force under the African Union.

He affirmed the Navy’s commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and combating crude oil theft, emphasising that the Navy will remain “resolute in ensuring a safe maritime space that facilitates a thriving blue economy aligned with the president’s renewed hope agenda.”

Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, said the exercise will be conducted in five maritime operation zones, with the Nigerian Navy deploying five ships, two Special Boat Service detachments, two helicopters, and five maritime operation centres.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming training scenarios would enhance collective maritime combat expertise and safeguard Nigeria’s maritime assets.