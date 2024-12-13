Navy College graduates logistics officers, ratings in Kano  

The Nigerian Navy Logistics College, Dawakin Tofa, Kano has held a combined graduation ceremony for Logistics Officers and ratings who underwent professional training in six different courses.

The combined graduation ceremony saw graduates who studied from long logistics management course 04, logistics officers basic course 36, petty officers qualifying course batch 45, leading seamen qualifying course batch 45, basic qualifying course batch 53 and Basic Project Qualifying course 01.

The Commandant, Nigerian Navy Logistics College, Kano, Commodore James Kolade Adediji said, “Today is a celebration of perseverance, dedication, and another milestone achievement for the Nigerian Navy Logistics College as we pass out our Student Officers and ratings who have successfully completed their training.

“To our graduating officers and ratings. today marks the success of your hard work and dedication that you have applied throughout your training. The skills and knowledge you have gained signify more than personal success; they contribute to the operational readiness and efficiency of the Nigerian Navy and our nation as a whole.

“As you step forward in your careers, carry with you the resilience, innovation, and ethical conduct that your training has instilled in you. I therefore urge you to remain committed to the values of loyalty, integrity and professionalism.

“Always remember that you are ambassadors of the Nigerian Navy, and your actions will reflect on our esteemed institution.”

On his part, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf represented by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Special Services, Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris (rtd), also highlighted that the moment embodied both pride and dignity in the Nigerian security setting, calling on them to remain dedicated.

He urged them to be more active in service to the nation and humanity while embracing higher responsibilities as expected of them by being steadfast in collective pursuit to bring a new prosperous Nigeria.

“Hold strong values and principles of honour, integrity and respect building upon the resilience you have achieved and always remember that the dynamic nature of our global events requires continued learning and skills acquisition to stand out in the evolving world,” he said.