Navy busts illegal refineries, destroys 35,000 litres of crude oil in Ondo

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered and destroyed nine illegal refining sites at Obenla community in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Captain Aliyu Usman, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), in Igbokoda, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

Usman said 20,000 litres of crude oil and 15,000 litres of illegally refined diesel were busted inside a farmhouse used for illegal refining in the waterside community of Obenla.

He explained that the operation, which was carried out based on intel, was noticed by credible sources on January 6, 2025, stressing that the oil thieves fled before the arrival of officers.

Usman said: “In continuation with the efforts of the Nigerian Navy to stop all acts of crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities within the Nigerian environment, the Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, stormed a farmhouse of illegal refining camp within Obenla community, where we discovered about nine illegal refining sites within the Obenla sea sites.

“On arrival at the scene, the perpetrators [oil thieves] have fled, obviously informed about our coming, in fear of arrest.

“However, the entire area was crammed, and we discovered about 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil, which was yet to be cooked, and about 15,000 litres of illegally refined product suspected to be automatic gas oil (AGO), or diesel.”

He noted that the Navy also destroyed some makeshift structures used by the oil thieves to perpetrate their illegal activities, adding that the sites would be constantly monitored.

He explained that the destruction of the illegal oil refinery was another achievement for the Nigerian Navy in the effort to clean up the environment and prevent all acts of illegalities by saboteurs against the Nigerian government and its economy

“These efforts will continue until all illegalities are stopped, and this will be sustained as long as possible.

“Our decisive action underscores the Navy’s commitment to combating crude oil theft and safeguarding the nation’s resources,” he added.

While urging the residents of the waterside community to avoid harbouring oil thieves in their domains, Usman said the people must join hands with security agencies to wage war against those sabotaging the nation’s growth and economic development.

“We call on all community leaders and traditional leaders to further educate their subjects and ensure such activities are promptly reported to the Nigerian Navy for urgent action in the interest of the country.

“The Nigerian Navy will not relent in our efforts to stop all acts of illegality. It is in their interest to find legitimate businesses to engage in.

“For the Nigerian Navy, we will get to them, and all that they have built through these illegalities will be destroyed. They won’t have any respite,” he added.