Naval officer drowns while rescuing stranded crew on Rivers coast

A Lieutenant Commander, Gideon Yashim Gwaza, attached to the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bonny Island, Rivers State, has died while trying to rescue about 59 crew onboard a sinking ship.

Though, the 59 crew onboard the ill-fated dredger were rescued, the naval officer who led his team on the search and rescue operation died in the process.

It was gathered that the ill-fated vessel, MV AMBIKA 4, was sudden hit by a heavy tidal wave while the crew were working at Okpobo oil field on July 30,2024..

A statement issued by the Director of Information of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore A Adams-Aliu, confirming the death of the officer stated that as at the time of the incident MV AMBIKA 4, a dredging vessel working at Okpobo field, contracted to Sterling Global Oil Limited.

Commodore Adams-Aliu stated that it was reported that the vessel was at risk of sinking near the Okpobo River entrance, an area known to be turbulence when it sent it distress calls

According to Adams-Aliu, upon receipt of the distress message, the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny deployed a rescued team, which comprised of ten armed personnel in two interceptor boats.

He said the team was led by Commander Gwazan.

“Attempts to approach the distressed vessel proved challenging due to the force of the waves and another squadron of 3 boats was dispatched to reinforce the rescue team. Additionally, another vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA, drones, Nigerian Navy Helicopters, and one Nigerian Airforce helicopter were deployed for the Search and Rescue mission.

“Eventually, all 59 crew were rescued successfully but the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza paid the supreme price. He fell overboard accidentally during the rescue operation which lasted for about ten hours, starting from midnight of July 29, 2024 to 10am on July 30, 2024.

“The Nigerian Navy deeply mourns the loss of Lieutenant Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza, who bravely risked his life to save others. Lieutenant Commander Gwaza was a well-trained combat diver whose painful death reflects the risks and sacrifices of Nigerian Navy personnel towards the safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain. His dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered” he added.