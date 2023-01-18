NatureNews 2nd anniversary lecture holds

All is set for the second anniversary lecture of NatureNews which will hold on Thursday 19 January,2023 in Abuja. The lecture which keynote address will…

The lecture which keynote address will be delivered by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, is titled “Climate Financing for Sustainable Environment in Nigeria”. It will hold at the Shehu Musa Yar`Adua Centre, Abuja

In a statement by its Managing Director, Rasheed Yusuf, NatureNews said the lecture and HEAD award presentation which will attract the who-is-who in the public and private sectors will be chaired by the Emir of Dutse, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Sanusi while the legal luminary and former Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Chief Kanu Agabi SAN, is the special guest of honour.

Yusuf said the HEAD award which is a celebration of persons and organisations that have distinguished themselves in various fields especially as regards making the climate and environment safer will also hold.

According to Yusuf, the list of the recipients which cuts across the private and public sectors includes Heritage Bank. Heritage Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading banks, is known for constantly providing outstanding services and future-proof solutions.

“Another recipient of the prestigious HEAD Awards is Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian energy company listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. It is a company with a mission to lead Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity.

“The Coca-Cola Company, another of the HEAD Award recipients is a global beverage company that cares about the climate and environment. The brand has developed a circular economy; an economic system aimed at eliminating waste through the continual use of existing, valuable resources, which is the most impactful way to address waste and climate issues created by packaging.

“The Coca-Cola Nigeria is therefore recognised and awarded by NatureNews.Africa for its climate change adaptation goal to achieve 100 percent plastic bottles collection and recycling by 2030 by collecting and recycling a bottle or can for every one they sell globally.

“The Rivers State Government is recognised and awarded by NatureNews.Africa for the laudable efforts of clamping down on the activities of illegal bunkering, reducing the effect of the dangerous soot in the state.

The government is tackling the soot crisis by destroying and closing down all identified illegal crude oil refining sites and activities in the state.

“Another of the recipients is the Gombe State Government for doing a great job of improving drinking water coverage in the north-eastern state, to ease the severity of lingering water scarcity which had been a major challenge for the state.”

“NatureNews Africa is honouring the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) for the establishment of NALDA Farm Estates in Nigeria.

Yemisi Iranloye of Psaltry International is one of the esteemed recipients of the prestigious awards. Iranloye is doing a great job of improving cassava value chain to ensure sufficient national supply. Her company, Psaltry International, trains farmers to increase cassava quality and yield.”

The first anniversary lecture/HEAD Awards ceremony was also held at Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.