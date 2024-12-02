Native doctors, prophets not responsible for my victory – Okpebholo

Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, has said no native doctor or prophet was responsible for his victory at the September 21 governorship election.

He said he only sought the face of God Almighty and that only God granted him victory at the poll.

Okpebholo spoke yesterday during a Winner’s Chapel Church Service at Akho Community in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

“This is the first instance where someone has contested an election without seeking help from native doctors or prophets. My faith is in Christ alone. If God does not want it, then let it not be done,” the governor said.

He explained that the only factor he recognised in his life and during the election is God.

“As a member of Winner’s Church, I am confident that we cannot be losers, especially since both my deputy and I are part of this community. How can we lose?

“While others were strategising and utilising media outlets, I trusted in the Lord, and He granted me victory,” the governor added.

In his sermon, the church pastor, Peter Osawe, noted that God is the pivotal factor in human life.