Native doctor nabbed with fresh human body in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a native doctor, Babatunde Kolawole, with a fresh male corpse in the Ado/Odo-Ota area of the state.

The police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Odutola said the Divisional Police Officer of Ota Police Station, CSP Saleh Dahiru, had received a report and taken into custody, the suspect who was caught by members of the Amotekun Corps in Ado Odo Ota with a fresh male human corpse.

She explained that the suspect claimed to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased.

Odutola said, “Preliminary investigations have commenced, and although the suspect did not deny the incident, he claims to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased.

“However, it remains unclear how the suspect obtained the fresh corpse during the late hours of the night. So far, no one has come forward to claim the body, and the suspect has not revealed any information about the origin of the corpse. In order to gather more information and solve the case. The corpse has been transported to the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.”

The police spokesman urged members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident, by volunteering information.

“The community members can assist the police in their investigation and help shed light on this disturbing occurrence,” she said.

