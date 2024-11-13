✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
National transport policy long overdue, says Akume

George Akume
    By Philip Shimnom Clement 

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akuma said there is an urgent need for a National Transport Policy to enhance Nigeria’s transport sector and boost its global competitiveness. 

Speaking at the 6th National Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) in Abuja, themed “Sustainable Transportation in a Disruptive Era: The Challenges of a Developing Economy,” Akume noted that the policy, which has been in draft form for decades, is essential for advancing the sector. 

“One of the major steps to achieving this transformation is to develop the National Transport Policy. The long-standing absence of an official National Transport Policy is overdue and needs urgent action,” Akume said. 

He also reassured attendees that relevant ministries are close to finalising the document, and he will expedite its progression once it reaches his office. 

CIOTA President, Prince Segun Obayendo stressed the importance of regulating the transport sector, calling for a comprehensive licensing process to ensure that operators are qualified. 

He added that a structured policy framework would not only organise transport services but also support professional growth within the industry.

 

