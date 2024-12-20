National Sports Festival postponed for second time

The 22nd National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Ogun State has been postponed for the second time.

The sports fiesta tagged “Gateway Games 2024” was earlier fixed for November – December, 2024, but it was shifted to January, 2025.

But at the end of the 1st Joint Technical meeting held on Thursday in Abeokuta, the festival was rescheduled for May 16 – 30, 2025.

Daily Trust reports that members of the Main Organising Committee and the Local Organising Committee had inspected the ongoing construction and upgrade of facilities for the festival.

Some of the facilities include swimming pools, lawn tennis and handball courts are far from competition, a development which forced the postponement for the second time.

“The JT meeting agreed that in order to give some time to effect the observations and recommendations from the Joint Technical Meeting, the dates for the 22nd National Sports Festival should be adjusted to May 16-30, 2025; and the Zonal Eliminations for Team Sports for the Games would hold from February 23-28, 2025,” the communique indicted.

The Communique was signed by the Director General of National Sports Commission who doubles as the MOC Chairman and the State Commissioner for Sports, Wasiu Isiaka.

The JT meeting enjoined the MOC Secretariat to amend the Games timeline and circulate to all concerned stakeholders accordingly.