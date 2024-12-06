‘National security not solely based on military’s strength’

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said national security cannot rely solely on military strength but should be reinforced by a well-educated, healthy and socially cohesive population.

Gen. Musa specifically said the military’s role in securing Nigeria constitutes only 30% of the national security efforts while the remaining 70 per cent hinges on socio-economic factors.

He stated this in Abuja on Thursday while fielding questions from journalists during a one-day roundtable organised by Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) in collaboration with the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser.

SPONSOR AD

The military chief charged journalists to adopt development journalism as a tool for advocating sustainable security practices.

He said, “In the realm of defence beats, development journalism plays a crucial role in raising public awareness and understanding of defence and security issues while holding the government and defence sectors accountable for their actions.

“It also informs the decision-making process of policymakers and defence officials. The development journalism approach will require collaboration and dialogue among all stakeholders, focusing on people-centric solutions to achieve Nigeria’s national interests.”

He noted that this approach aligns with his leadership vision to “nurture a professional, people-centric Armed Forces capable of fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities in a collaborative environment.”

The CDS further called for a shift in how the defence beat is framed, urging journalists to prioritize human security, adopt investigative reporting on policy impacts, and promote dialogue and stakeholder engagement.

“We must also advocate for sustainable practices by reporting on innovative defence practices and using data-driven stories to foster informed public discourse,” he said.

According to him, this approach would build trust and cooperation between the military, civil society, and other stakeholders, enhancing social cohesion and effective collaboration.

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka acknowledged the critical role of journalists in shaping public perception and policy on national security matters.