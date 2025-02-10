National Secretary: PDP Legal adviser asks Anyanwu to accept Governors, BoT verdict 

As the battle for who occupies the position of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to rage, the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade SAN, has asked Senator Samuel Anyanwu to accept the verdict of the Governors and Board of Trustees, (BoT).

This is as he also advised the acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum to put in place measures to immediately swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the Secretary.

In an internal memo received by the office of the Acting National Chairman Damagum, a copy seen by Daily Trust, the Legal Adviser asked the National Working Committee to accept the legal advice of Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN and swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as Secretary.

The advice by Ajibade followed a memo by Damagum to advise on the way forward following the conclusion of the Governors and BoT.

The BoT had sent a memo to the NWC instructing them to swear in Ude-Okoye as National Secretary, a development that also led Damagum to issue a memo on February 6 to the PDP National Legal Adviser, seeking advice on whether to follow the directive of the Governors and the BoT.

Damagum’s memo, titled “Legal Opinion with Regards to the Position of the National Secretary,” said, “Following series of litigation from different courts, kindly study all the submissions from the committees set up by the Governor’s Forum as well as that of the Board of Trustees with the view of coming up with your legal opinion to enable us to take an informed position.

In his response to Damagum’s memo, Ajibade issued his own memo on February 7, received by the Acting National Chairman’s office and also asked Damagum to accept the directive of the BoT.

Ajibade in his memo said, “The contending parties have voluntarily submitted to the authority of the Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki, SAN led committee and a legal opinion/advice having been proffered after evaluation of documents tendered by parties, calling for review of the said legal opinion/advise in my opinion is not only improper but will undermine the effort of the BOT and increase the already existing tension as well as worsen the volatility within the party which may be difficult to arrest.

“It is, therefore, my advice that the contending parties haven willingly submitted themselves to the authority of the committee led by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki, SAN should be honourable enough to abide by the outcome of the legal opinion/advice stemming from the proceeding they unreservedly consented to.

“Most especially that the said legal opinion/advice was signed by a well experienced Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and same adopted by the BOT which is the conscience of the party. See Article 32(5) (a) to (i) of the Constitution (amended in 2017) of our great party.

“Finally, I have nothing to add to the said legal opinion, it is hereby adopted as mine.”

Following the legal tussle over Anyanwu’s participation in the Imo Governorship election, on December 20, 2024, the Appeal Court Enugu Division ruled in favour of Ude-Okoye.

Citing the judgment, governors elected on the platform of the PDP, led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on January 31 in Asaba, endorsed the court’s decision, recognising Ude-Okoye as National Secretary.