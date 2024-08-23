National Hospital plans VIP section for presidents, others

The National Hospital Abuja will soon set up a VIP section that will cater for presidents, top government officials and other respected personalities within and…

The National Hospital Abuja will soon set up a VIP section that will cater for presidents, top government officials and other respected personalities within and from outside the country.

The chief medical director of the hospital, Prof. Mahmud Raji made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja when he led a delegation to the headquarters of Media Trust Group, publishers of Daily Trust titles and owners of Trust TV and Trust Radio.

He said a residential building or accommodation facility attached to the VIP section would be like a five star or seven star hotel to cater for all categories of VIPs.

Prof. Raji said the VIP section would also boast of a toxicology lab, adding that there was presently no public health facility with such lab to cater for testing of poison from foods or the environment in case of emergencies for visiting presidents.

He said the VIP section would also house a renal clinic for kidney transplants, cardiac centre, orthopaedic centre as well as a neuroscience institute for both training and services.

According to him, this is important against the backdrop of rising kidney disease cases and deaths from cardiac issues as a result of dearth of modern facilities for transplants and high costs at private facilities.

While adding that the hospital may adopt a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to achieve it, he said it may also use government help if it could do so with its many projects amidst scarce resources.

The CMD also said the hospital would be commemorating its 25th year anniversary from 2nd to 8th September, adding that it has expanded and recorded improvements in manpower, equipment and infrastructure, heroic medical and pioneering feats among others since it was established in 1999.

He said activities lined up to commemorate the anniversary include a symposium and gala night.

He said a number of Nigerians were not aware of the facilities or services available in the country, and continue to embark on medical tourism in droves.

He added that the need to minimise brain drain, capital flight and attract more investment in the health sector inspired it to reach out for collaboration with Media Trust Group and other partners.

He commended the quality of news from Media Trust Group, saying “Whatever comes out of Media Trust Group is news that is very trusted, and has been checked to be factual before it was printed.”

He pledged that the hospital would continue to prioritise and strengthen the partnership that has existed between the two organisations over the years.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer Media Trust Group, Malam Ahmed Shekarau said the organisation started out as a weekly newspaper in 2001 and has today grown into a multimedia company.