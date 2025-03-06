National grid records 6,003-megawatt electricity generation

The federal government has announced that Nigeria’s electricity grid set a new record of 6,003 megawatts (MW) electricity generation.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the generation is the highest in the nation’s history.

“This was followed by another landmark within the period, when the country recorded a peak generation evacuation of 5,801.84 MW and a daily maximum energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh).”

He said these achievements represent a significant leap forward in the sector’s capacity to meet the growing energy demands in the country, ongoing reforms in the power sector and the avowed commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to ensure regular electricity supply in order to galvanise the nation’s economy.

“These achievements are not just numbers; they represent a brighter future for Nigeria, where businesses can thrive, households can enjoy uninterrupted power supply, and the economy can grow sustainably. We pray for the sustainability of these landmark records and look forward to further improvements on all parameters in the coming days.”

Quoting the Minister, Tunji said the recent milestones are the result of concerted efforts by the Federal Ministry of Power, in collaboration with key stakeholders in the sector, to address longstanding challenges and optimize the nation’s power infrastructure. “These efforts include the rehabilitation and upgrading of transmission and distribution networks, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the introduction of policy reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and accountability”.

In celebrating these achievements, the Minister also called for continued support and collaboration from all stakeholders, including state governments, private sector players, and the general public, and emphasised the importance of collective efforts in sustaining the momentum and ensuring that the gains made in the sector are not only maintained but also built upon.

“We recognize that there is still much work to be done, and we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The support and cooperation of all stakeholders are critical to sustaining these achievements and driving further progress in the sector. Together, we can build a power sector that serves as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic growth and development”. ‘