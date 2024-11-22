National Co-ordinator Tinubu/Shettima Movement & National Campaign Council Member, Ondo Election, Hon. Salma M. Tukur Congratulates Gov Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, APC for Ondo Victory

The National Co-ordinator Tinubu/ Shettima Movement (TSM) And National Campaign Council Member, Ondo Election Management and Strategies Committee Hon. Salma M. Tukur, Congratulates HE Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the APC over the Victory in the just concluded Ondo State Gubernatorial Election. Hon. Tukur also called on the good People of the State to pray and support the Government to succeed.

She lauded the resilience and commitment of the party stalwarts across Nigeria, most especially the Party National Chairman, HE Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Phd) CON, the National Organizing Secretary H E. Dr. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu OFR, Hon. Minister of Youths and development Hon. Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, DG Hon. Abiola Makinde, etc .

Hon Salma Tukur further called on Nigerians to always imbibe the culture of National Unity and Peaceful Co-existence, devoid of any form of emotions.

Once, more congratulations your excellency, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the biggest political party in Africa, APC.

Hon. Salma M. Tukur

Chairman Association of Naija Youths North East Chapter.