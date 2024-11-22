✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sponsored Post

National Co-ordinator Tinubu/Shettima Movement & National Campaign Council Member, Ondo Election, Hon. Salma M. Tukur Congratulates Gov Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, APC for Ondo Victory

hon. salma m. tukur
    By .

The National Co-ordinator Tinubu/ Shettima Movement (TSM) And National Campaign Council Member, Ondo Election Management and Strategies Committee Hon. Salma M. Tukur, Congratulates HE Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the APC over the Victory in the just concluded Ondo State Gubernatorial Election. Hon. Tukur also called on the good People of the State to pray and support the Government to succeed.

hon. salma m. tukur

She lauded the resilience and commitment of the party stalwarts across Nigeria, most especially the Party National Chairman, HE Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Phd) CON, the National Organizing Secretary H E. Dr. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu OFR, Hon. Minister of Youths and development Hon. Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, DG Hon. Abiola Makinde, etc .

SPONSOR AD

Hon Salma Tukur further called on Nigerians to always imbibe the culture of National Unity and Peaceful Co-existence, devoid of any form of emotions.

Once, more congratulations your excellency, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the biggest political party in Africa, APC.

Hon. Salma M. Tukur
Chairman Association of Naija Youths North East Chapter.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories