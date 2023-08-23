National Assembly management trains staff

The management of the National Assembly Tuesday began a capacity-building workshop for its staff. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji, noted that training…

The management of the National Assembly Tuesday began a capacity-building workshop for its staff.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji, noted that training remains a critical tool for the development and promotion of organisational growth and solution for closing the capacity gaps which the management identified in its assessment tour of directorates.

He said the training was part of renewed efforts to evolve a more resourceful, professional and efficient National Assembly bureaucracy capable of optimally discharging its statutory responsibilities.

He said: “The intrinsic values and attractions of training make it possible for organisations to retain top talents.

“That’s why the management has declared a state of emergency on capacity building for staff of the National Assembly.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...