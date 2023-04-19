National arts and crafts village reopened 5yrs after

Director-General, National Council for Art and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has announced the reopening of activities at the National Arts and Crafts Village, Abuja, five…

Director-General, National Council for Art and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has announced the reopening of activities at the National Arts and Crafts Village, Abuja, five years after its closure.

He told reporters in Abuja yesterday that the village was closed down because of mismanagement and criminal activities as kidnapped victims were kept there, stolen cars parked there and business people robbed there.

He said the village owed the Power Holding Corporation of Nigeria N8.9m; security N13.6m; and water board, N2bn.

He said the council was paying the debts so that the place would function again and become properly managed.

Runsewe said the council had won all the court cases that affected the village.

He said the village would be provided with a tollgate, a pharmacy shop, a police post, ATM galleries, traditional food restaurants, public toilets, night cultural market, several arts and crafts activities.