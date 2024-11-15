NATE urges Tinubu to approve bill on B.Sc., HND dichotomy

The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the bill that seeks to abolish the academic and professional distinction between Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders.

NATE’s National President, Hon. Dominic Udoatan, made the appeal during NATE’s 2024 Conference and Annual General Meeting in Abuja, emphasising that this legislation has passed through all legislative stages and awaits the president’s approval.

Udoatan said eliminating the B.Sc. and HND dichotomy will significantly impact engineering education and career progression for technologists across Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “One of NATE’s critical milestones has been advocating for the elimination of this academic distinction. We hope this dichotomy will soon be history.”

He also said the association has also submitted a memo advocating for the recognition of B.Tech Education, Higher National Certificate (HNC), and other HND-equivalent qualifications for registration as Engineering Technologists with NATE and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

“We have also appealed to the federal government and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to consider the inclusion of the Technological Cadre in the Scheme of Service of the Federation and career progression beyond Salary Grade Level 14,” he said.