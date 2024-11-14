NATE appeals to Tinubu to assent to bill on abolition of BSc, HND dichotomy

The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the bill on abolition of the B.Sc. and HND Dichotomy.

The National President of NATE, Hon. Dominic Udoatan, who made the appeal on Thursday during the 2024 Conference of Technologists and Annual General Meeting in Abuja, urged the federal government to make a positive statement in that regard.

Udoatan said: “Today, I am pleased to inform you that this bill has passed through all necessary stages at the National Assembly and now awaits the Presidential assent. We are in synergy with COREN and NSE and are following up legally, legislatively, and administratively. We hope that in no distant time, the dichotomy will be a thing of the past.”

The NATE President said abolishing the distinction between B.Sc and HND would forever reshape the landscape of engineering education and career progression for technologists in Nigeria.

He said one of the strongest milestones of NATE is its advocacy for the elimination of the academic distinction between B.Sc. and HND holders.

Udoatan pointed that they have made tremendous strides in many areas, saying NATE has submitted a memo to the relevant authorities seeking the recognition and registration of B.Tech Education, Higher National Certificate (HNC), and other HND-equivalent qualifications for Corporate Membership registration with NATE and, subsequently, with COREN as Engineering Technologists.

“If approved, this appeal will broaden our scope and enhance our capacity,” he said.

While noting that the association had seen the expansion of NATE through the creation of new branches and Chapters, he said, “Over 2,000 new NATE members, comprising Corporate, Associate, Graduate, and Student members, and over 150 Fellows have been registered within the last three years.”

He also noted that their advocacy for the establishment of the National Polytechnic Commission (NAPOLCOM) and the inclusion of Technologists Cadre in the civil service have started receiving attention from appropriate quarters

“We have also appeal to the Federal Government and Head of Service of the Federation to consider the inclusion of the Technological Cadre in the Scheme of Service of the Federation and career progression beyond Salary Grade Level 14, because what we have presently is the Technical Cadre, which is meant for Technicians being National Diploma holders in Engineering,” he said.

He, however said, the theme of the conference, “Regulating the Practice of Engineering Professions through Development of Codes & Standards, Regulations and their Enforcement,” is both timely and critical.

“As Engineering Technologists, we are charged with the responsibility to shape the future of our profession by upholding standards, implementing robust codes, and ensuring compliance for the safety and well-being of our society,” he said.

The conference, according to him, provides the perfect platform to discuss and deliberate on these vital issues, laying the groundwork for a stronger, more regulated practice across the nation.