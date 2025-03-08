Natasha’s useless allegation traumatising 10th Senate – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has once again spoken on the scandal rocking the 10th Senate under his watch.

The parliament has been under spotlight since Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Kogi State, levelled sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio, who denied it.

The lawmaker had submitted a petition against Akpabio but it was thrown out by the committee on ethics which subsequently recommended Natsaha’s suspension.

The action of the senate triggered mixed reactions, with some persons and activists calling on Akpabio to step down and allow independent investigation.

Speaking at an event to commemorate International Women’s Day, Akpabio maintained innocence, saying previous allegations by Natasha ended up false.

‘’It is only yesterday that I realized that what we are talking about only happened when there was a change of seat. That is when hell was let loose and all sorts of allegations came up. Only after the change of seat and change of committee which my Senators know happen from time to time.”

“This is said to have happened on the 8th of December, a day to my birthday which was celebrated in the Stadium in 2023. So from 8th of December 2023, I never heard, my wife never heard, no Nigerian ever heard, even the husband never heard any issue of sexual harassment until her committee was changed and then her seat was changed.

“Have ever wondered the trauma caused by that same woman on the other people she has accused in the past. None has been proven so far. Do you even wonder the trauma this caused to the 10th Senate and the image of the Senate with all this useless allegations. I have refrained myself from making a statement.

“Look at these beautiful women. They have come across me so many times. Have I ever harassed any one of you? Or is the person thinking that you are not beautiful?”