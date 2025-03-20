Natasha’s suspension: Interfaith women’s group seeks Sultan, CAN’s intervention

The Interfaith Women Alliance for Justice has described the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate as unjust and appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to intervene.
Natasha had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.
She was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for “gross misconduct” following a dispute over her seating arrangement with Akpabio.
During a press conference in Kaduna, the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Saratu Shekari, issued a strict 14-day ultimatum to the Senate, demanding the immediate reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, along with the full restoration of her rights and privileges.
Shekari criticized the Senate, asserting that it was established to uphold justice, democracy, and fairness for all citizens, regardless of gender or social status.
She further lamented that the legislative body had become a space where power is wielded to suppress voices, mask injustice under the guise of law, and punish those who dare to speak out.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.