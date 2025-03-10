Natasha’s suspension disrespectful – Peterside

Atedo Peterside, founder of Anap Foundation, has condemned the suspension of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Kogi Central senator.
The rift between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan reached a climax on Thursday, when the Senate wielded the big stick and suspended the Kogi Central senator who accused the Senate President of sexual harassment and abuse of office.
This follower a seat arrangement conflict on February 20, 2025.
Akpabio had denied the sexual harassment allegations against him by the Kogi lawmaker.
Natasha: Don’t trivialise call for due process in Senate, Saraki replies Akpabio
PDP Condemns Natasha’s Suspension, says Akpabio must be probed
Akpoti-Uduaghan also slammed a N100 billion defamation suit on Akpabio while the upper legislative chamber referred her to its disciplinary committee.
She subsequently approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and got an order restraining the Senate committee from conducting disciplinary proceedings against her, with the case adjourned to March 10, 2025.
On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Senate committee dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment and abuse of office petition against Akpabio, declaring it “dead on arrival” based on procedural violations and legal constraints but the female senator re-submitted the petition on Thursday.
Weighing in, Peterside, in a post on X on Sunday, described the Senate’s action as disrespectful to her constituents.
He pledged that he stands with the female lawmaker amid her ordeal.
“The most disturbing aspect of the Nigerian Senate hullabaloo around Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is that the Senate leadership must be aware that her suspension for six months is ultra vires and also disrespectful to her constituents in Kogi State, but they don’t care,” he said.
