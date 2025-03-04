Natasha’s allegations: LND asks Akpabio to step down, CSOs urge calm

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), led by former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to step down in the interest of fairness amid the controversy involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
In a statement on Monday, LND spokesperson, Dr. Ladan Salihu said Akpabio’s resignation would help restore public confidence and protect the integrity of the Senate.
“To uphold the credibility of the Senate, LND demands that Akpabio step down as Senate President to allow for an unhindered investigation of the allegations. As the saying goes, ‘Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion,’” Salihu said.
According to Salihu, the situation has gone beyond a personal dispute and now threatens the credibility and effectiveness of the Senate.
He also called for an independent and transparent investigation into the allegations, suggesting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) or a special parliamentary ethics committee lead the probe.
Meanwhile, a coalition of 65 civil society organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (NCSON) has urged calm over the controversy.
Speaking at a press conference, NCSON National Coordinator, Comrade Victor Kalu and National Secretary, Alhaji Ali Abacha, made this call on behalf of the coalition.
