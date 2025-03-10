Natasha, stop denigrating womanhood

By Kemi Awonuga

In every society, the dignity of women should be protected and cherished. The fight for women’s rights and equality is hard-won, yet it is disheartening when individuals, especially women, engage in actions that undermine the cause. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a Nigerian lawmaker, has recently been involved in behaviors that risk undermining the very essence of womanhood.

Until recently, all seemed well between Natasha and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. Akpabio had given Natasha a prominent role by appointing her as committee chair, a gesture of goodwill that reinforced his friendship with the Akpoti family.

The relationship between Akpabio and Natasha had been amicable, with the Senate President seen as a supporter of her political aspirations.

However, things took a sharp turn when Natasha was removed from her position as committee chair. Sources suggest that her anger and vituperations toward Akpabio stem directly from this decision. Instead of accepting the move as part of the political process, Natasha’s response has been to target Akpabio with accusations of sexual harassment—allegations that some believe are more about political retaliation than genuine claims of misconduct.

Natasha’s track record of sensationalist accusations has raised serious questions about her credibility. For instance, she previously accused former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, of sexual harassment. She claimed that during a 2014 state banquet at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Omokri had harassed her. However, Omokri disproved her accusation by providing irrefutable evidence that he was not even in Nigeria at the time, as he had been on an official mission to the United States. He presented his passport stamps and flight ticket as proof, forcing Natasha to delete all traces of her accusation, including a video in which she insulted Omokri, his wife, and his newborn daughter.

Omokri revealed that after the false accusations were made, he received a call from Natasha’s husband, Emmanuel Oritshejolomi Uduaghan, as well as a prominent Christian clergyman, urging him to settle the matter out of court. The issue was eventually resolved, with Omokri being paid a large sum for damages.

Now, Natasha has leveled similar accusations against Senate President Akpabio. In light of her history of unfounded allegations, Omokri has called for Natasha to take a lie detector test to prove the validity of her claims. He emphasized that given her past actions, she should be held to a higher standard, and her credibility should be questioned until she takes such a test. “Until she takes a lie detector test, the presumption is that she is acting on her past behavior,” Omokri concluded.

This pattern of baseless accusations raises significant concerns—not only about Natasha’s credibility but also about the damage it does to the cause she claims to champion. When accusations are weaponized for political purposes, they risk trivializing the serious issue of sexual harassment and undermining the trust that genuine victims of abuse desperately need.

As a woman in power, Natasha has a responsibility to uplift the voices of other women, particularly those who are marginalized or silenced. Rather than resorting to political maneuvering, she could use her position to advocate for policies that protect women and hold perpetrators of abuse accountable. Using accusations as political tools, however, only weakens the credibility of the women’s rights movement.

It is crucial that public figures—especially women in positions of power—understand the weight of their words and actions. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan now faces a choice: to become a true advocate for women’s empowerment, standing firmly with those who are wronged, or to continue down a dangerous path of reckless accusations that harm the integrity of the political system and hurt the cause she purports to support.

Natasha, it’s time to stop denigrating womanhood. The dignity and truth of women are not to be manipulated for political gain. As a woman in power, you should use your platform to uplift, empower, and support the real struggles that women face.

The future of women’s rights and justice in Nigeria depends on your ability to use your influence for good—by supporting genuine causes, not perpetuating falsehoods. It’s time for you to step up, represent women with honor, and contribute positively to the ongoing fight for women’s rights in Nigeria.

– Kemi Awonuga writes from Lagos, Nigeria