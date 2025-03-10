Natasha: Rep seeks constitutional amendment to regulate lawmakers’ suspension

The member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, Hon Mansur Manu Soro, has called for a constitutional amendment to regulate the process of suspending a member of the National Assembly in order to check the excessive use of power by the office of Senate President or Speaker of House of Representatives.

Manu Soro made the call in a chat with journalists on Monday in Bauchi while reacting to the recent suspension of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate.

He said, “Office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, just as that of any other senator and member of the House of Representatives is a creation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. Same as the office of the President, Governor and local government Chairman.

SPONSOR AD

“The Constitution provides the process for impeaching a President or Governor and presiding officers of the National Assembly but did not provide for how a duly elected Senator or Member of the House of Representatives can be suspended.

“It only provided for a recall by constituents of the affected lawmaker which must be run through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Manu Soro said though the Constitution gives the NASS the right to create its own rules and procedures regarded as ‘Standing Orders’, the confusion remains as whether a rule of the Senate or House can suspend an office created by the constitution in the light of Section 3 of the Constitution.

“When my Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ahmed Ningi was suspended, I felt so bad because my constituency was denied the representation and a voice at the Senate guaranteed them by the constitution.

“That development necessitated my preparing and presentation of a bill for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to give a clear provision on the way and manner a senator or member of the House of Representatives can be suspended from legislative functions.

“It is titled: A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to regulate the process of suspending a member of the National Assembly; to protect the constitutionally provided voices and representations of all the 109 senatorial districts and 360 Federal l Constituencies from suspension without recourse to due process.

It also includes ‘A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to provide for compulsory retirement of National and State Executive Members of political parties seeking elective government positions; to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants and promote internal party democracy.

Manu Soro explained, “This Bill seeks to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999 to regulate the process of suspending a member of the National Assembly; to mitigate abuse of regulations and procedures in suspending a duly elected member of the National Assembly; to ensure that the representation and voice of all Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies are sustained in both houses of the National Assembly.

“From the look of things, over concentration of powers in the office of the Senate President makes it easier to get any Senator suspended at any given time.”

Manu Soro stressed the need to review the process of appointing Chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Code of Conduct of the Senate for the sake of justice and transparency.

“You don’t expect a chairman I appointed and reserve the powers to sack at any time to recommend sanctions against me,” he added.

The lawmaker noted that democracy and democratic leadership would only perform effectively its functions of oversighting the executive if the institution of the legislature is strengthened and constituents rights to representation are sustained.

“Only then, can purposes of democracy be achieved in Nigeria,” he added.