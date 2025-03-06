Natasha: Kogi Central Stakeholders write open letter to Akapbio

To Senator Godswill Akpabio (GCON) President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We the Kogi Central Concerned Stakeholders have observed with utmost dismay the ongoing brickbat between the Senate President, distinguished senator Godswill Akpabio and the senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti and wish to firmly dissociate ourselves from the unfolding events that has become a national concern.

As a revered institution of government, there is no gain saying that the National assembly has standing rules that must be obeyed as an integral part of keeping the order but we regret to note in absolute terms that a matter that has to do with a simple compliance to rules has degenerated to a vitreous attack on the personality of the distinguished senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

We recall the immense support the senate president extended to senator Natasha long before she became a member of the National assembly by virtue of his relationship with her then fiancée now husband who has been a family friend for over twenty years.

we shall not forget in a hurry how Kogi central stood still with when the senator Akpabio led a contingent of very important personalities and politicians to attend the wedding ceremony of now senator Natasha to his friend and ally, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, a wedding ceremony that remained talk of the town even many months later.

This is testament to the respect shared and value of the relationship between Senator Akpabio and his friend, our in-law.

Not to forget also that at the time hope was lost for senator Natasha:s bid to represent her people at the senate, a glimmer of hope was restored again through the unwavering support of the senate president who at the time had nominated senator Abubakar Ohere as Chairman committee on Local Content to invariably hold space for Senator Natasha who was soon declared winner by the court of appeal.

Senator Natasha despite being a first timer, enjoyed the privilege of stepping into the reserved role, she become the Chairman Senate committee on local content, a committee many could describe as a juicy one.

As made public by senator Natasha, she also enjoyed the privilege of travelling to high profile international events with the senate president where she took a number of selfies with him, additionally she enjoyed sundry privileges many of her senator colleagues dared to get due to an existing family relationship.

It is also on record that due to Senator Natasha s first line of influence and connection to the senate president, she was able to attract meaningful empowerment programmes which she has leveraged to boost and advance her political career back home.

It is however shocking to see that since the sexual harassment allegation against the senate president, there has been so many allegations and counter allegations in both the social media and conventional media space, putting the peaceful people of Kogi central on the pedestal of public scrutiny.

Having acknowledged the overarching support, she has enjoyed over the past few months from the leadership of the senate, we would like to categorically dissociate and distance ourselves from the uncanny and inappropriate behavior of Senator Natasha.

We expect Senator Natasha to recognize her strength as an equal to other members of the red chamber, act as a distinguished member of the red chamber, concentrate on the mandate given to her by her people to protect our overall interest and desist from distracting everyone towards events that yield no common good.

As a people we are known for showing gratitude, loyalty and fidelity to friendship, we therefore condemn the actions, utterances and smear campaign of our daughter against distinguished senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

This is not in our character, hence, we the Kogi Central Concerned Stakeholders may be compelled by any further stretch of the ongoing public abuse of privilege of representation at the senate, commence the process of recall.

While pledging total support and loyalty to the senate president and entire members of the red chamber, we call on the senate to proceed with the laid down disciplinary measure, take the necessary and appropriate action to serve as deterrent to other serving senators.

Best wishes

SPONSOR AD

AbdulRaheem Adeku

Convener