Natasha-Akpabio saga divides PANDEF, ACF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has disagreed with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over its stance on the issue between the Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The sociopolitical group in the South-South said it is “very sad that the supposed revered Arewa consultative forum, ACF, has turned itself into a political hired machine for politicians.”

ACF through its National Publicity Secretary, Prof T. A. Mohammad-Baba had called for a thorough and unbiased probe of the allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation leveled against Akpabio by Senator Natasha representing Kogi Central.

“As things now stand, in the eyes of the general public the allegations in question portend definite negative implications for the national and international public image of the Red Chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly,” ACF said, adding that the senate under Akpabio has been “less inspiring.”

But PANDEF in a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Christopher Ominimini, said, “The press release by the publicity Secretary of the ACF is nothing but a political war against the entire people of Southern Nigeria aiming to incite the Northern Nigeria against the Administration of President Bola Amed Tinubu in order to restore power back to Northern Nigeria in 2027.”

According to PANDEF, the comment by ACF “shows very clearly that the 2027 Presidential 2nd tenure of President Tinubu is the real target but they have decided to start in parts, starting with those they feel, are the power base of President Tinubu and Southern Nigeria.”

“PANDEF therefore states categorically that it is the turn of the Southern Nigeria to produce the Nigeria President in 2027, having done two consecutive tenures by the North under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The forum reminded ACF that the Senate is a well established institution with rules and guide lines.

He said it was also not true that the Northern senators are being targeted for sanctions in the current Senate.

He said, “One is glad to read that the ACF knows that this is the 10th Senate of Nigeria, which means that there had been Senate presidents in the past from Northern Nigeria. The Senate is a Chamber of Records.

“For ACF to insinuate that is only Northerners that are being suspended, and called for Northern Senators to rally round one of their own, is a threat to the unity of this country.

“Just to give one example, in the 8th Assembly, a southern Senator from the oil and gas rich region of South South Geopolitical zone, was suspended by a Northern Senate President.

“The Apex Sociopolitical body of the South South Geo-political zone, PANDEF, never intervened in the activities of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

“Neither did we call on the Southern or South South Senators to rally round one of our own. Suspensions and relocation of seats have been the normal things in the business of the legislature.

Those who feel offended usually go to a competent court of law. That has been the normal practice. What ACF has just done is a call for Arnachy, Division, and a major threat to the unity of Nigeria.”

PANDEF called for the arrest and questioning of the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof T. A. Mohammad-Baba by the Department of Satate Security, DSS, and the Nigeria Police.

“Any body who incites one part of the country against another other part of the country is nothing but a pathway to Anarchy and disunity and it is treasonable as the Unity of the Country is under threat by the ACF press release.